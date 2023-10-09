Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

State attorney issues statement on guilty verdict in brutal death of raccoon

Alicia Kincheloe has been found guilty.
Alicia Kincheloe has been found guilty.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 was in the courtroom last week when the the jury returned a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of burning a raccoon alive in a dumpster last year.

Alicia Kincheloe was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday.

According to investigators, on Aug. 11, 2022, Kincheloe, 30, recorded a video of a live raccoon in a dumpster on Sarah Avenue. She calls the animal “mean” although detectives noted the raccoon did not exhibit aggressive behavior in the video.

Investigators say Alicia’s father, 63-year-old Roddy Kincheloe, stabbed the raccoon with a pitchfork. They returned to the dumpster after eating lunch and discovered the animal was still alive. The father told her daughter to get a gasoline can from his truck. Deputies say Alicia Kincheloe admitted to pouring gasoline on the raccoon and setting it on fire. A second video obtained by investigator show the charred remains of the raccoon. On Tuesday, attorneys tried to get the snapchat thrown out of evidence but they were overruled.

Both Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe faced felony charges including aggravated animal cruelty. Alicia was also charged with tampering with evidence for trying to dispose of the animal’s body.

Kincheloe took the stand in her own defense for nearly two hours and at one point, two spectators were removed from the courtroom. The defense rested at 11 p.m.

The jury told Judge Donna Padar that a verdict had been reached and officials are working to gather people in the courtroom. The judge advised that there would no sentencing be handed down at the end of the day after the delivery of the verdict.

A sentencing date has been set for Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. A pre sentencing investigation has been ordered along with a case management hearing on Nov. 2.

The state attorney’s office released a statement:

“Unfortunately, we were not able to save this animal from a horrific death. However, I am delighted that the jury agreed that all animals, whether domesticated or wild, should be treated humanely and with respect. A simple phone call to Animal Services or FWC would have averted this entire tragedy.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile transported via medical helicopter.
Sarasota juvenile transported by medical helicopter after drowning
A North Port woman originally arrested for shoplifting is now charged with possession of...
Sarasota County woman stopped for shoplifting, arrested for cocaine
Bicyclist dead after crash by Ringling Causeway Bridge.
Bicyclist dead after accident on John Ringling Causeway
One Sarasota man is now in custody after allegedly attempting to burn a Sarasota County...
Fugitive tries to burn Sarasota deputy with a meth torch
Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood

Latest News

Timothy Bixler
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Sarasota
St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir holds a Bon Voyage concert on Oct 4.
Manatee County official reflects on canceled journey to Israel
Insurance Information Institute logo (PRNewsFoto/Insurance Information Institute)
Citizens Insurance Takeout Offers
Evidence from the Grenon's trial.
Bradenton family who sold ‘Miracle Mineral Solution’ sentenced to federal prison
Dozens of members of Temple Emanu-El listen to speakers lead prayers and songs for Israel.
Temple Emanu-El of Sarasota prays for Israel