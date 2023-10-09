North Port hosting Sweetheart Ball on Oct. 13
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) -On Oct. 13, at the George Mullen Activity Center, North Port will host their Sweetheart Ball from 6 to 8:30 p.m., jam packed with activates for anyone with a sweetheart to enjoy.
Tickets start at $20 dollars a couple with $10 dollars added for every additional child.
A less intense, sensory hour will be from 6-7 p.m. with room lights on and softer music. A sensory room will also be available for those who might need it during the dance.
Then from 7 to 8:30 p.m. the lights will be turned down and the music will be turned up to dance your little sweethearts out.
Semi-formal attire is recommended and space is limited so registering early is recommended.
