Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

North Port hosting Sweetheart Ball on Oct. 13

Tickets start at $20 dollars a couple with $10 dollars added for every additional child.
Tickets start at $20 dollars a couple with $10 dollars added for every additional child.(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) -On Oct. 13, at the George Mullen Activity Center, North Port will host their Sweetheart Ball from 6 to 8:30 p.m., jam packed with activates for anyone with a sweetheart to enjoy.

Tickets start at $20 dollars a couple with $10 dollars added for every additional child.

A less intense, sensory hour will be from 6-7 p.m. with room lights on and softer music. A sensory room will also be available for those who might need it during the dance.

Then from 7 to 8:30 p.m. the lights will be turned down and the music will be turned up to dance your little sweethearts out.

Semi-formal attire is recommended and space is limited so registering early is recommended.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile transported via medical helicopter.
Sarasota juvenile transported by medical helicopter after drowning
Bicyclist dead after crash by Ringling Causeway Bridge.
Bicyclist dead after accident on John Ringling Causeway
Witness says rapid fire gunshots heard in neighborhood
A North Port woman originally arrested for shoplifting is now charged with possession of...
Sarasota County woman stopped for shoplifting, arrested for cocaine
Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood

Latest News

This month on Friday the thirteenth, Manatee County will be hosting “Goblin Gathering”, a...
Manatee County hosting Goblin Gathering at GT Bray Park Oct. 13
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - October 7, 2023
WWSB Empowering Voices - Saturday at 10am
Watoto Childrens Choir coming to Light of the World International Church
WWSB Empowering Voices - Saturday at 10am
Special art exhibit celebrates Embracing Our Differences' 20th anniversary (Part 2)