Manatee County official reflects on canceled journey to Israel

BRADNETON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller Angel Colonneso was sitting on her front porch Sunday. She was waiting for her ride to the airport with members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bradenton.

The church’s choir had been planning its trip to sites in Egypt, Jordan and Israel. They had rehearsed and raised funds for a year and invited other parishioners to come along and visit the sites. Just a week ago, the church held a “Bon Voyage” concert as they prepared to head overseas.

But on Sunday, text messages flew between the members of the group . Israel had been heavily attacked by Hamas in highly orchestrated attacks that caught Israeli Defense Forces off guard. It was slowly becoming more and more clear that the danger was too high to risk it.

“Slowly people all morning were cancelling and saying “I’m not going.’” Colonneso recalled.

When there were only two of them left, they got the final word that the trip was cancelled. Some parishioners were already on international flights with some landing in Egypt and a few being stuck in France.

Colonneso says that those who were traveling there already have successfully turned around to come home and that her thoughts are with those in Israel.

“I have this sense of peace that we weren’t over there.” said Colonneso “We’re not used to those kind of things living in the United States.”

Colonneso says that everyone who had made it overseas have managed to arrange flights to return to the Suncoast.

