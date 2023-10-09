Man charged in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have identified the man they say killed a bicyclist during a hit-and-run Friday night near John Ringling Causeway.

The crash closed the roadway at Bird Key until 2 a.m. Through investigation, officers identified the driver as Timothy Bixler.

Bixler is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

