Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Man charged in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Sarasota

Timothy Bixler
Timothy Bixler(Sarasota County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have identified the man they say killed a bicyclist during a hit-and-run Friday night near John Ringling Causeway.

The crash closed the roadway at Bird Key until 2 a.m. Through investigation, officers identified the driver as Timothy Bixler.

Bixler is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile transported via medical helicopter.
Sarasota juvenile transported by medical helicopter after drowning
A North Port woman originally arrested for shoplifting is now charged with possession of...
Sarasota County woman stopped for shoplifting, arrested for cocaine
Bicyclist dead after crash by Ringling Causeway Bridge.
Bicyclist dead after accident on John Ringling Causeway
One Sarasota man is now in custody after allegedly attempting to burn a Sarasota County...
Fugitive tries to burn Sarasota deputy with a meth torch
Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood

Latest News

Insurance Information Institute logo (PRNewsFoto/Insurance Information Institute)
Citizens Insurance Takeout Offers
Evidence from the Grenon's trial.
Bradenton family who sold ‘Miracle Mineral Solution’ sentenced to federal prison
Dozens of members of Temple Emanu-El listen to speakers lead prayers and songs for Israel.
Temple Emanu-El of Sarasota prays for Israel
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: Casey Key Road closed starting Monday