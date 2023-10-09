Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: Casey Key Road closed starting Monday

WWSB Generic Stock 1
WWSB Generic Stock 1(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Casey Key Road, between 2110 and 2120 Casey Key Road, Nokomis, will be closed starting Monday, Oct. 9, for shoreline stabilization after damage from Hurricane Idalia.

A detour has been established.

Post by Sarasota County Government.

Motorists are encouraged to follow detour signs, seek alternative routes and take caution when approaching the construction area.

