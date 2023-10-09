Advertise With Us
First Alert Forecast: A Beautiful day with a slight taste of fall

Rainfall remains down over 20 inches.
Rainfall remains down over 20 inches.(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lower humidity has allowed the air temperatures to fall into the low-70s and upper-60′s this morning. With the low humidity, we start the day with very present sleeping weather. Temperatures will warm today but only to the mid-80s. Plenty of sun will start today mixed with a few fair-weather clouds. The chance for showers today is very low. The air tonight may be slightly warmer but in the same pleasant weather category. We get two days of this very nice weather before chances.

The moisture will return. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage on Wednesday between 2pm and 8pm storms will become likely. At this point, the remainder of the work week will have good afternoon and evening rain chances.

By Saturday a potent low pressure with an attached cold front will swing through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The front will move past our area and allow high pressure behind it to build across the region. This will, for a time, usher in some drier weather for the start of the week after this.

