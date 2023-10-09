Dry Skies and Low Humidity for the Holiday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be another afternoon of low humidity and comfortable temperatures on Columbus/Indigenous People’s Day. Expect highs in the low 80s. The overnight will feel more in line with fall conditions. The Monday morning commute will be rain free and cool, with temperatures in the mid 60s. Dewpoints have dropped to the 50s, keeping the heat index insync with air temperatures.

Boating conditions will be slightly better for the holiday. Winds will be less intense at 10 to 15 knots most of the day, then dying down to five knots later in the afternoon. There will once again be cloudy conditions on Monday, but more sunshine will appear, making for pleasant conditions outside. The ultraviolet index will be high.

In the tropics, one tropical wave now has an 80% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within seven days, and a 40% chance within two days. It is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, west of Africa. At this point the potential development track has it heading northwest into the central Atlantic Ocean. There are currently no tropical storms in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico or Caribbean Sea.

