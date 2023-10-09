Advertise With Us
Bradenton family who sold ‘Miracle Mineral Solution’ sentenced to federal prison

Evidence from the Grenon's trial.
Evidence from the Grenon's trial.(US Attorney's Office.)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton family is going to federal prison after selling a fake COVID cure. The Genesis II Church was manufacturing and selling a “Miracle Mineral Solution” which turned out to be a dangerous bleach concoction.

The Grenons claimed that ingesting MMS could treat, prevent, and cure COVID-19. The FDA, however, had not approved MMS for treatment of COVID-19, or for any other use. Rather, in prior official warning statements, the FDA had strongly urged consumers not to purchase or use MMS for any reason, explaining that drinking MMS was the same as drinking bleach and could cause dangerous side effects, including severe vomiting, diarrhea, and life-threatening low blood pressure.

Mark Grenon and his three sons, Jonathan, Jordan and Joseph were sentenced in federal court in Miami on Friday just three months after their conviction. The Grenons originally claimed that the miracle solution would cure illnesses like COVID 19, Alzheimer’s and Cancer.

During trial in July 2023, the jury saw photos and video of a dirty rundown shed in Jonathan Grenon’s backyard in Bradenton, where the defendants were manufacturing their MMS.  These photos showed dozens of blue chemical drums containing nearly 10,000 pounds of sodium chlorite powder, thousands of bottles of MMS, and other items used in the manufacture and distribution of MMS.  The blue chemical drums of sodium chlorite powder—the primary active ingredient in MMS—had warning labels advising the product was toxic, flammable, and highly dangerous to consume.

The Grenons sold tens of thousands of bottles of MMS nationwide, including to consumers throughout South Florida. The U.S. Attorney’s office said the family received more than a million dollars in profits.

Jonathan and Jordan were sentenced to 12-and-a-half years while their brother Joseph and father Mark were sentenced to five years .

