Volleyball association gives back to keep the beach clean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of volleyball lovers showed up on the sand today to show support for Siesta Key Beach as The Sunshine State Outdoor Volleyball Association served up a beach cleanup. 200 teams came to play on 25 courts, and the result was a net gain for the environment.

Beachgoers played volleyball, while others just came to enjoy the cool day by the water. Colder weather is moving in, but in Florida, that just means cloud-strewn skies holding back the heat of the sun, at least a little.

“It is absolutely gorgeous out,” said Angela Duffy, a Sarasota resident. “We’re actually wearing sweaters, because we’re not used to 90s, so it’s been amazing.”

Duffy wasn’t the only person enjoying the weather. Some people, like Prinali Patel from Montgomery, Alabama, came from across the country just to have fun on the world-famous white sand beach. “I love it,” Patel said. “I’m glad that’s it’s not really hot--I was worried it would be too hot or too cold, because it’s October already, but it’s great.”

Volunteers were given burlap sacks, gloves, and trash pickers to aid in the cleanup effort. Entire families showed up to help. What did they find?

“A lot of alcohol,” said Duffy’s son, a local middle school student. “I think drunk people throw it in the bushes a lot. There were like 15 or so beer cans, but...beach cleanups are fun, especially when you have friends to do it with you.”

His sisters came along too. “I found plenty of cigarette butts,” said Ashleigh Canfield, who attends the same school, “which they made a law on October first saying that people aren’t allowed to smoke here, but clearly people don’t listen to it.”

“It’s really good to help the environment,” their friend, fellow middle-schooler Cooper Roberson agreed. “It’s kind of sad how much people just leave on the ground for others to have to come pick up. It makes me feel great to help out, and I’m really glad I got this opportunity, and I’m very glad I’m making one step toward making this beach a better place.”

Prem Persaud, the owner of SSOVA, had a few more words to share as he stood out on the sand in his bright pink event t-shirt. “This weekend we’re running a ABP volleyball tournament for adults and juniors, that includes amateur and semi-pro level. It’s open to public, but It’s also mainly to teach the volleyball players, whether they’re kids or adults, that hey if you love the beach, you wanna use the beach, well guess what? You have to take care of it too.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.