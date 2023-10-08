Advertise With Us
Temple Emanu-El of Sarasota prays for Israel

Dozens of members of Temple Emanu-El listen to speakers lead prayers and songs for Israel.
Dozens of members of Temple Emanu-El listen to speakers lead prayers and songs for Israel.
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

In the midst of a devastating war in Israel, residents on the Suncoast continue to grieve, thousands of miles away.

Nearly a hundred members of Temple Emanu-El of Sarasota gathered this morning to pray for Israel.

They sang songs and prayed in unison, in hope of finding some comfort.

Many attendees have personal connections to people currently in Israel and they shared their stories with others.

After the service wrapped, members gathered outside to write down prayers on cards for the Temple.

We spoke with a mother and father who are seriously impacted by the war. Their son has lived in Israel for ten years as an Israeli soldier, and although he hasn’t been active recently, he was called in to serve just a day ago.

‘I’m scared for him,’ his father, Joseph Shainess said. ‘I’m in disbelief that he is really going to be involved In this,’ he continued. ‘He has been in Israel so many years and it’s been peaceful. When I go there, I feel at home.’

Sadly, these parents know that they place they call home is still under attack and the death toll is rising. His mother says she clings onto Israel’s national anthem for hope.

