Suncoast resident’s family caught in attack on Israel

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee will be holding a solidarity gathering on Monday...
The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee will be holding a solidarity gathering on Monday which will be open to the public.(Jordan Litwiller)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thousands of rockets lit up the sky in the Middle East as air raid sirens echoed throughout the night, after the surprise Saturday morning attack.

One woman who has lived in Israel most of her life but relocated to the Suncoast, felt the impact of the attack.

“I got a text just as I was going to sleep that kept me up most of the night. My family was texting that there was an unusual situation,” said Liat Alon.

All of her immediate family still lives in Israel, where Hamas militants crossed into the southern part of the country from the Gaza Strip. She has been trying to stay in constant contact with her family, but some family members’ phones are running out of battery.

“My brother is in the center and a missile was fired that landed very close to his house,” said Alon. “Whenever you can’t get ahold of anybody for more than 30 minutes, your heart pounds very quickly,” she adds.

The death toll in Israel and Gaza climbed to over 300 tonight and over 2,000 people have been injured, according to CNN.

“This is not anything the slightest bit political, this is a human tragedy,” said the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, Shepard Englander.

He explained the attack is different than the violence that has previously transpired in the region.

“This is terrorism, where whole families have been taken hostage, where children and elderly have been shot in the street. It’s not like anything we have ever seen before,” said Englander.

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee will be holding a solidarity gathering on Monday which will be open to the public.

