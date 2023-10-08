Advertise With Us
Sarasota juvenile transported by medical helicopter after incident

Juvenile transported via medical helicopter.
Juvenile transported via medical helicopter.(HNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Emergency Services responded to an incident at the 1700 block of Stickney Point today, where a juvenile patient was transported via Bayflight medical helicopter.

Local authorities arrived on the scene at 6:07 p.m. and left at 7:11 p.m., according to Sarasota County Government.

This is an ongoing investigation.

