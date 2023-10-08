Sarasota County Schools hosts job fair.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Even with classes back in session, Sarasota County School officials said they still have around one hundred positions currently available.

On Friday, a Sarasota County Schools Job Fair at the district’s headquarters drew several applicants.

“We have openings year-round in both instructional, and non-instructional positions, so it’s important to make people aware of all the opportunities in the district,” said Sarasota County Schools recruiter Rashea Johnson. Johnson added that the district has both part- and full-time positions for all grade levels to fill.

Bob Minton was one of the job seekers who stopped by to speak with recruiters and education professionals at the event.

“I’m retired, and looking to supplement my income, and also to keep myself busy,” said Minton. School officials said that they update current job openings weekly on the school district website, and that another job fair is scheduled for December.

To learn more, visit: sarasotacountyschools.net.

