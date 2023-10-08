Advertise With Us
Re-Discovering the Lights of the Ringling Bridge

It looks like the Skyway Bridge. It acts like the Skyway Bridge. But there is a BIG difference!
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 7am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Ringling Causeway bridge was not designed to light up for causes, support schools and such like many other bridges. But now, it does! But there’s still one HUGE difference between the two bridges.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

