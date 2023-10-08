North Port High School to host “You Are Not Alone” family event
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - All Sarasota County residents are being welcomed to attend “You Are Not Alone”. North Port High School is hosting the free family event on Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m., where students K-12 will learn about student and family resiliency.
There will be a special presentation on cyberbullying at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. as well.
The event will also feature live music, dancing, performances, games and more.
