North Port High School to host “You Are Not Alone” family event

North Port High hosting the "You Are Not Alone" event on Oct. 12.
North Port High hosting the "You Are Not Alone" event on Oct. 12.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - All Sarasota County residents are being welcomed to attend “You Are Not Alone”. North Port High School is hosting the free family event on Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m., where students K-12 will learn about student and family resiliency.

There will be a special presentation on cyberbullying at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. as well.

The event will also feature live music, dancing, performances, games and more.

