North Port High School to host “You Are Not Alone” family event

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - All Sarasota County residents are being welcomed to attend “You Are Not Alone”. North Port High School is hosting the free family event on Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m., where students K-12 will learn about student and family resiliency.

There will be a special presentation on cyberbullying at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. as well.

The event will also feature live music, dancing, performances, games and more.

