North Port Fire Rescue responds to fire at North Port Rehabilitation

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port firefighters were dispatched to North Port Rehabilitation for a fire in one of the patient rooms this afternoon.

Firefighters discovered an extinguished fire in the bed of one of the patients, and that person experienced severe burn injuries. According to North Port Fire Rescue, the patient is an adult male and is being transported by air to a medical facility for further treatment to his injuries. A second patient who was staying in the same room is being evaluated now.

All other patients in the building are sheltered in place. Firefighters are ventilating the structure, and the State Fire Marshal has been contacted according to North Port Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

