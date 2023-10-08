Advertise With Us
Manatee County hosting Goblin Gathering at GT Bray Park Oct. 13

This month on Friday the thirteenth, Manatee County will be hosting “Goblin Gathering”, a community event for the whole family to enjoy.(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - This month on Friday the thirteenth, Manatee County will be hosting “Goblin Gathering”, a community event for the whole family to enjoy. The event will be at GT Bray Park in Bradenton and is going to feature a spooky trail and food trucks.

Event parking and trick-or-treating is free but wrist bands will be sold for $5 dollars that are good for a pony ride, face painting, and even a bounce house. Wristbands will go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 6, and only cash will be accepted the day of the event if you want to get your hands on one.

G.T. Bray Park is located at 5502 33rd Avenue Drive West in Bradenton. Visitors may access GT Bray Park from 59th Street West or 51st Street West and are asked to park near the Recreation Center off 33rd Ave Drive West. There will be no event parking available in 51st Street Park.

There will also be a costume contest, with different categories so everyone can participate.

These categories include:

  • 1 year and under
  • 2 to 4 years old
  • 5 to 8 years old
  • 9 and older
  • Families

Three winners will be picked for each category. Signing up for the costume contest will be at the stage from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., with judging starting at 6:30 p.m. on stage.

