Fugitive tries to burn Sarasota deputy with a meth torch

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One Sarasota man is now in custody after allegedly attempting to burn a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy with a torch used for smoking methamphetamine.

Gerardo Luna Jr. was wanted for outstanding warrants, and on October 5, deputies went out to bring him to justice. Multiple units surrounded the house, and a deputy knocked on the door.

Luna took a step out onto the back patio, saw the deputies, and bolted back inside, locking the doors but lifting the blinds. Deputies were then able to communicate with him, though Luna advised that all he wanted do to was smoke. He produced a torch and a glass meth pipe, then began to light up.

Deputies prepared a ram and tried going in the rear door, but the first attempt only succeeded in a partial breach, after which Luna braced himself against the door to prevent their entry. He then tried using a torch to burn a deputy in the face, but due to the angle of the door and the constant pressure by deputies, he was unsuccessful.

One deputy was able to get better leverage by standing on top of a pickup truck’s bed topper, fully breaking the door off its hinges. Deputies then crossed the threshold and arrested Luna without further incident.

Luna is charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest.

