Bradenton Police Department attempting to locate man in connection to shooting

Bradenton Police detectives are attempting to locate Juan Blas-Romero.
Bradenton Police detectives are attempting to locate Juan Blas-Romero.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Bradenton, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police detectives are searching for Juan Blas-Romero, 38, in relation to a shooting investigation early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the 2200 block of 5th Avenue Terrace East, shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Blas-Romero is 5′4″ and approximately 180 lbs. There were no injuries in the shooting, according to BPD.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact Detective Jay Gow at jay.gow@bradentonpd.com or you can call BPD at 941-932-9300.

