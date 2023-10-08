Bradenton family sentenced to 12 years for selling bleach as COVID cure

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton family has had their day in court, and the verdict is finally in: according to the Department of Justice, the Grenon family, founders of the Genesis II Church, are guilty.

All from within a dirty, rundown shed in their backyard, the Grenons manufactured a bleach-like chemical from giant blue drums, a chemical that they then sold as a miracle cure-all for coronavirus and other diseases, Grenon’s “Medical Miracle Solution.” The Grenons never claimed to be religious; the church they used as the face of their organization was simply a workaround. Mark Grenon, the co-founder of Genesis, repeatedly acknowledged that Genesis “has nothing to do with religion”--indeed, he founded Genesis to “legalize the use of MMS” and avoid “going [ ] to jail.”

Two of the Grenons were caught in Santa Marta, Columbia for shipping chlorine dioxide to Columbians, Africans and citizens of the United States, and they were extradited back to Miami, where FDA investigators had prepared a case against them.

Defendants Mark Grenon and his three sons, Jonathan, Jordan, and Joseph Grenon, were “charged with leading a decade-long conspiracy in which they sold toxic bleach as a ‘miracle’ cure for a litany of serious diseases and disorders, including cancer, Alzheimer’s, autism, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, and, most recently, COVID-19.”

They ended up selling about $1 million worth of Grenon’s “Medical Mineral Solution” and refused to stop, despite orders from the FDA.

Jonathan and Jordan Grenon were each sentenced to 151 months in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States as well as contempt of court, while Mark and Joseph Grenon were each sentenced to 60 months, the maximum penalty for conspiring to defraud the United States by distributing an unapproved and misbranded drug.

