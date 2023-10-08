Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Autumn Now, Summery again Thursday (with rain!)

graphic
graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our Sunday features a North wind, lots of clouds, lower dew points and a cooler day. And this week features lots of changes. The low dew points/humidity  is still with us Monday. But a southerly wind returns by Thursday so dew points will be back to an August-like 77° to 78°. Tropical moisture moves overhead from the Gulf with a small Low Pressure, too. By Wednesday through Friday scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop for our first October rain. At nearly 21″ below normal rain for the year, we need it! We’re tracking another cold front for next weekend, so the low dew points and cooler air return by next Sunday.

Rain
Rain(Station)

The Tropics are quiet with no storms near the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean. A new wave is pushing into the Atlantic from Africa. This wave has an 80% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression in the next 7 days. This is another storm that will stay in the middle of the Atlantic.

Tropics
Tropics(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile transported via medical helicopter.
Sarasota juvenile transported by medical helicopter after drowning
Witness says rapid fire gunshots heard in neighborhood
Bicyclist dead after crash by Ringling Causeway Bridge.
Bicyclist dead after accident on John Ringling Causeway
Tire tracks show where King is said to have driven into the bay.
Missing man found after massive police response
WWSB Generic Stock 13
Bradenton man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital opens new simulation lab
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Sarasota residents walk to end mental illness
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Sarasota cattle expert says man found guilty of neglecting cows was not a rancher
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Suncoast resident’s family caught in attack on Israel