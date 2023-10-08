Autumn Now, Summery again Thursday (with rain!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our Sunday features a North wind, lots of clouds, lower dew points and a cooler day. And this week features lots of changes. The low dew points/humidity is still with us Monday. But a southerly wind returns by Thursday so dew points will be back to an August-like 77° to 78°. Tropical moisture moves overhead from the Gulf with a small Low Pressure, too. By Wednesday through Friday scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop for our first October rain. At nearly 21″ below normal rain for the year, we need it! We’re tracking another cold front for next weekend, so the low dew points and cooler air return by next Sunday.

Rain (Station)

The Tropics are quiet with no storms near the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean. A new wave is pushing into the Atlantic from Africa. This wave has an 80% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression in the next 7 days. This is another storm that will stay in the middle of the Atlantic.

Tropics (Station)

