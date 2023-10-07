Witness says rapid fire gunshots heard in neighborhood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - From peace and quiet, to gunshots and sirens.

“It sounded like someone was out to kill somebody,” says Jason, who was out walking his dog around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday on what he describes as a tranquil night but then everything suddenly changed.

“I heard screaming, and I looked over and I saw a man standing by the water screaming profanities. I heard the first gun shot,” he adds, saying at least five more shots followed before he and his dog ran for cover.

“We went and hid because I had no idea if this person saw me or if they were going to chase after me,” he recalls.

Multiple other neighbors confirmed hearing gunshots ring throughout the area as the street was quickly flooded with law enforcement vehicles.

“The whole place was filled with police, a helicopter was flying, the fire department, everybody. There were probably 15 vehicles searching,” says Jason.

A different neighbor says she watched a white pickup truck get towed out of the water in the bay, while law enforcement searched a maroon truck parked along the side of the road.

ABC7 has reached out to multiple different law enforcement agencies for an update, but we have not gotten confirmation on these events.

