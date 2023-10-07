Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

A taste of Autumn - After one more humid day

graphic
graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s cold front season, the time when cold fronts drop south all the way through Florida and down to the Caribbean. We get to tap into the cooler and drier air that our northern neighbors get all the time. One front moves south today, so our Saturday dew points are in the 70s, then our Sunday dew points drop into the 50s! That’s turn off the AC and open some windows weather. Dew points gradually move up for the coming week, back into the mid-70s by Thursday. We’re tracking more moisture and another cold front approaching. The moisture and a small storm move overhead from the west, bringing a few showers late Wednesday through Friday. We need the rain - we’re almost 21″ below average rain for the year. Then the next cold front drops south next weekend with another taste of Autumn by that Sunday.

The tropics are quiet with no active tropical storms. We are tracking a new wave off of Africa that has a 70% chance of developing in the next 7 days. That storm would stay in the Atlantic. There are no potential storms for the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico at this time.

tropical
tropical(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Schmitz
SCSO: Woman crashes car and attempts to elude while nude, intoxicated
Tire tracks show where King is said to have driven into the bay.
Missing man found after massive police response
Crews respond to fire in Manatee County
Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Latest News

Graphic
Cooler and drier air to move in on Sunday. Good chance for some much needed rain later next week
Cold front brings changes Sunday
Witness says rapid fire gunshots heard in neighborhood
Kenneth Bingle
Verdict reached for Suncoast rancher accused of animal cruelty