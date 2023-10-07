A taste of Autumn - After one more humid day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s cold front season, the time when cold fronts drop south all the way through Florida and down to the Caribbean. We get to tap into the cooler and drier air that our northern neighbors get all the time. One front moves south today, so our Saturday dew points are in the 70s, then our Sunday dew points drop into the 50s! That’s turn off the AC and open some windows weather. Dew points gradually move up for the coming week, back into the mid-70s by Thursday. We’re tracking more moisture and another cold front approaching. The moisture and a small storm move overhead from the west, bringing a few showers late Wednesday through Friday. We need the rain - we’re almost 21″ below average rain for the year. Then the next cold front drops south next weekend with another taste of Autumn by that Sunday.

The tropics are quiet with no active tropical storms. We are tracking a new wave off of Africa that has a 70% chance of developing in the next 7 days. That storm would stay in the Atlantic. There are no potential storms for the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico at this time.

