Sarasota residents walk to end mental illness

Sarasota residents poured out today to participate in the annual NAMIWalk.
Sarasota residents poured out today to participate in the annual NAMIWalk.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 500 people came out this morning to Payne Park to participate in the annual Sarasota NAMIWalk, which seeks to raise awareness for mental illness--specifically to end the stigma associated with discussing the issue.

The event was a fun-filled festival for the whole family, with games, circus acts, food trucks, prize raffles, and more beyond the main event, the walk itself. Vendor booths lined the park, and tears were shed as participants recounted their own mental health journeys.

The event was sponsored in large part by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Prodigy Pest Solutions, SirSpeedy, Marty’s Movers, the Temple El-Manu and more.

NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

