Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota Police Department welcoming residents to Community Relations Unit grand opening

SPD's Community Relations Unit Office grand opening Oct. 14.
SPD's Community Relations Unit Office grand opening Oct. 14.(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Sarasota Police Department is opening their first ever Community Relations Unit Office in North Sarasota.

The office is located on 1782 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Way and the SPD are hosting the event with activities for everyone, including a DJ, food, ice cream and a basketball game in partnership with Second Chance Opportunity.

The new office will further enhance outreach efforts and strengthen trust within the community, according to an SPD Facebook post about the event.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Schmitz
SCSO: Woman crashes car and attempts to elude while nude, intoxicated
Tire tracks show where King is said to have driven into the bay.
Missing man found after massive police response
Witness says rapid fire gunshots heard in neighborhood
Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Latest News

Bicyclist dead after crash by Ringling Causeway Bridge.
Bicyclist dead after accident on John Ringling Causeway
Sarasota Police Department online safety warning.
Sarasota Police Department warning: look out for tech support scams
The City of North Port wanting residents to join Mayor Barbara Langdon and City Manager Jerome...
Coffee & Conversation celebrating Florida City Government week with Mayor Barbara Langdon on Oct. 17
New Simulation Lab Opens at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital opens new simulation lab