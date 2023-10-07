Sarasota Police Department welcoming residents to Community Relations Unit grand opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Sarasota Police Department is opening their first ever Community Relations Unit Office in North Sarasota.

The office is located on 1782 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Way and the SPD are hosting the event with activities for everyone, including a DJ, food, ice cream and a basketball game in partnership with Second Chance Opportunity.

The new office will further enhance outreach efforts and strengthen trust within the community, according to an SPD Facebook post about the event.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.