Sarasota Police Department warning: look out for tech support scams
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is issuing a crucial warning to our community regarding a widespread tech support scam that has recently emerged. Scammers are using deceptive email pop-ups on computers to solicit victims into contacting fraudulent tech support services.
Here’s how the scam works:
- Email Pop-Up: You might receive a suspicious pop-up message on your computer, saying that your device is infected or facing technical issues. It will urge you to call a listed phone number for immediate assistance.
- Urgent Tone: Scammers use high-pressure tactics, creating a false sense of urgency to panic victims. They may threaten that your computer is at risk of permanent damage or data loss if you don’t act immediately.
- Bank Account Information: Once they have you on the line, scammers will request remote access to your computer. In some cases, they may ask for sensitive personal information, such as your bank account details or credit card information, under the guise of resolving a technical problem.
- Gift cards: If you are asked to purchase gift cards, it’s a scam.
- Depositing Money: If you are asked to deposit money in a Bitcoin ATM, it’s a scam.
Protect yourself by:
- Staying Calm: Do not panic or rush into any decisions. Scammers use urgency to catch you off guard.
- Verifing the Source: Legitimate tech support providers will not contact you through unsolicited pop-ups. Only trust known and reputable companies for tech support.
- Never Sharing Personal Information: Never provide personal or financial information to anyone you did not initiate contact with or fully trust.
- Ending the Call: If you suspect a scam, hang up immediately. Do not grant remote access to your computer or provide any personal information.
- Reporting the Scam: If you encounter such a scam, report it to your local authorities and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on FTC’s website.
Please share this warning with friends and family to prevent them from falling victim to this scam. Remember, scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, so vigilance is key to safeguarding your personal and financial information.
