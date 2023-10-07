Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota Police Department warning: look out for tech support scams

Sarasota Police Department online safety warning.
Sarasota Police Department online safety warning.(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is issuing a crucial warning to our community regarding a widespread tech support scam that has recently emerged. Scammers are using deceptive email pop-ups on computers to solicit victims into contacting fraudulent tech support services.

Here’s how the scam works:

  • Email Pop-Up: You might receive a suspicious pop-up message on your computer, saying that your device is infected or facing technical issues. It will urge you to call a listed phone number for immediate assistance.
  • Urgent Tone: Scammers use high-pressure tactics, creating a false sense of urgency to panic victims. They may threaten that your computer is at risk of permanent damage or data loss if you don’t act immediately.
  • Bank Account Information: Once they have you on the line, scammers will request remote access to your computer. In some cases, they may ask for sensitive personal information, such as your bank account details or credit card information, under the guise of resolving a technical problem.
  • Gift cards: If you are asked to purchase gift cards, it’s a scam.
  • Depositing Money: If you are asked to deposit money in a Bitcoin ATM, it’s a scam.

Protect yourself by:

  • Staying Calm: Do not panic or rush into any decisions. Scammers use urgency to catch you off guard.
  • Verifing the Source: Legitimate tech support providers will not contact you through unsolicited pop-ups. Only trust known and reputable companies for tech support.
  • Never Sharing Personal Information: Never provide personal or financial information to anyone you did not initiate contact with or fully trust.
  • Ending the Call: If you suspect a scam, hang up immediately. Do not grant remote access to your computer or provide any personal information.
  • Reporting the Scam: If you encounter such a scam, report it to your local authorities and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on FTC’s website.

Please share this warning with friends and family to prevent them from falling victim to this scam. Remember, scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, so vigilance is key to safeguarding your personal and financial information.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Schmitz
SCSO: Woman crashes car and attempts to elude while nude, intoxicated
Tire tracks show where King is said to have driven into the bay.
Missing man found after massive police response
Witness says rapid fire gunshots heard in neighborhood
Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Latest News

The City of North Port wanting residents to join Mayor Barbara Langdon and City Manager Jerome...
Coffee & Conversation celebrating Florida City Government week with Mayor Barbara Langdon on Oct. 17
New Simulation Lab Opens at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital opens new simulation lab
SCSO to host fourth annual Halloween drive-thru.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to host fourth annual Halloween drive-thru, plus more fall festivities!
Sarasota residents poured out today to participate in the annual NAMIWalk.
Sarasota residents walk to end mental illness