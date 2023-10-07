Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to host fourth annual Halloween drive-thru, plus more fall festivities!

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Back by popular demand, The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is announcing its Fourth Annual Halloween Drive-Thru on Saturday, October 28, from 6 - 8 p.m., at the agency’s Sarasota headquarters.

“While this event originated due to the pandemic, it has grown and become a highly anticipated annual event,” commented Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman. “It is easy to attend; quick, safe, and fun for families; and allows our agency members to interact with the community.”

The Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Sarasota Film Festival are presenting Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular at Ed Smith Stadium starting at 5 p.m., which offers another great event for local families.

