Sarasota cattle expert says man found guilty of neglecting cows was not a rancher

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 84-year-old Kenneth Bingle was found guilty of aggravated animal cruelty and confinement of animals without food on Friday, Oct. 6. The longtime Sarasota rancher will serve five years of probation and not be allowed to own any cows.

Back in 2021, 33 malnourished cows were seized from Bingle’s property. Chuck Johnston, the Vice President of the Sarasota County Cattlemen’s Association, said he is happy with the decision from the jury.

“That’s not a rancher. That’s somebody that owns some cattle and doesn’t know how to take care of them,” said Johnston.

Johnston lives near Bingle’s property on Lorraine Road and Fruitville Road. Johnston explained he’s seen the neglect going on for years with clearly malnourished cows.

He said the treatment is wrong and referenced a quote from Colorado State University Professor Temple Grandin.

“She said we depend on these animals to be able to graze and produce protein for the world. While they are here, it’s your job to give them the best life we can,” said Johnston.

Bingle’s attorney, Brett McIntosh, stressed to the jury that Bingle did feed and take care of the cows. McIntosh referenced a specific point from Bingle’s testimony.

“Kenn testified he did not intend to make or keep them skinny. He cared about his animals,” said McIntosh.

The state argued a different point to the jury.

“It’s not because he’s out there beating these animals. It’s the failure to maintain proper responsibility and stewardship over this whole heard,” said the prosecuting attorney.

Johnston explained the best way to take care of cattle is being educated and if someone is failing to take care of the animals, he said they need to sell them.

