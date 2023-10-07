Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota cattle expert says man found guilty of neglecting cows was not a rancher

Johnston explained the best way to take care of cattle is being educated and if someone is...
Johnston explained the best way to take care of cattle is being educated and if someone is failing to take care of the animals, he said they need to sell them.(Michaela Redmond)
By Michaela Redmond
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 84-year-old Kenneth Bingle was found guilty of aggravated animal cruelty and confinement of animals without food on Friday, Oct. 6. The longtime Sarasota rancher will serve five years of probation and not be allowed to own any cows.

Back in 2021, 33 malnourished cows were seized from Bingle’s property. Chuck Johnston, the Vice President of the Sarasota County Cattlemen’s Association, said he is happy with the decision from the jury.

“That’s not a rancher. That’s somebody that owns some cattle and doesn’t know how to take care of them,” said Johnston.

Johnston lives near Bingle’s property on Lorraine Road and Fruitville Road. Johnston explained he’s seen the neglect going on for years with clearly malnourished cows.

He said the treatment is wrong and referenced a quote from Colorado State University Professor Temple Grandin.

“She said we depend on these animals to be able to graze and produce protein for the world. While they are here, it’s your job to give them the best life we can,” said Johnston.

Bingle’s attorney, Brett McIntosh, stressed to the jury that Bingle did feed and take care of the cows. McIntosh referenced a specific point from Bingle’s testimony.

“Kenn testified he did not intend to make or keep them skinny. He cared about his animals,” said McIntosh.

The state argued a different point to the jury.

“It’s not because he’s out there beating these animals. It’s the failure to maintain proper responsibility and stewardship over this whole heard,” said the prosecuting attorney.

Johnston explained the best way to take care of cattle is being educated and if someone is failing to take care of the animals, he said they need to sell them.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Schmitz
SCSO: Woman crashes car and attempts to elude while nude, intoxicated
Tire tracks show where King is said to have driven into the bay.
Missing man found after massive police response
Witness says rapid fire gunshots heard in neighborhood
Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Latest News

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee will be holding a solidarity gathering on Monday...
Suncoast resident’s family caught in attack on Israel
SPD's Community Relations Unit Office grand opening Oct. 14.
Sarasota Police Department welcoming residents to Community Relations Unit grand opening
Bicyclist dead after crash by Ringling Causeway Bridge.
Bicyclist dead after accident on John Ringling Causeway
Sarasota Police Department online safety warning.
Sarasota Police Department warning: look out for tech support scams