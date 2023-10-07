HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital opens new simulation lab

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) After nearly four years of planning and design, a new state-of-the-art medical training lab is up and running at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota.

A ribbon-cutting and dedication for the hospitals three thousand square foot Internal Medicine Graduate Education Space was held Thursday. The lab includes a high-tech classroom, dozens of artificial limbs for training, and a SimMan Simulator. It’s a life-sized male mannequin complete with a built-in electrocardiogram that monitors vital signs, a bronchoscope, and other life-like functions for medical residents to use for training.

Community leaders, physicians and medical and technical school representatives were all on hand for the event. Twelve internal medicine residents from around the globe are all part of the inaugural class. Officials heading up the program say that the need for well-trained new physicians is great. “We’re excited that we have this opportunity, it means you have competent physicians being trained to high standards of the medical profession. Secondly, it’s been shown that when residents train in a facility, they tend to stay in the local area where they train” said Dr. Michael Schandorf-Lartey of Doctors Hospital.

Schandorf-Lartey added that right now, some patients are waiting up to three months to see new primary care physicians in hospitals, clinics and medical offices Sarasota County.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.