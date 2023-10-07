Advertise With Us
Cold Front Brings Cooler, Drier Air For Sunday

Tracking One Disturbance in the Tropics
Cold Front Leaves Cooler Temps
Cold Front Leaves Cooler Temps(station)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front is passing through the Suncoast, leaving cooler and drier air for Sunday and Columbus/ Indigenous People’s Day. The Sunday morning church forecast will be a cool 70 near the coast and upper 60′s inland. Highs will be in the low 80s for the remainder of the holiday weekend.

The cold front will also leave behind drier air. Dewpoints will drop to the 50s. With dropping dewpoints, it will feel much cooler without a spike in the heat index. Along with the drier air, more clouds will be present and the winds will increase, creating a strong breeze. Clouds will roll in but sunshine will poke through intermittently.

Boaters can expect choppy conditions. Winds will arrive from the north between 15 and 20 knots. Seas will run between two and three feet. Beachgoers will see clouds and some sunshine, highs will be in the low 80s with a strong breeze.

In the tropics, we are tracking a tropical wave off the coast of West Africa. It has a 70% chance of development in seven days and a 20% chance in two days. There are currently no tropical storms in the Atlantic Ocean. The next named storm would be called Sean.

