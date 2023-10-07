Cold front brings changes Sunday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This first cold front of the season set to move through late Saturday and bring in some cooler weather for a few days. This front will move through Saturday evening and the winds behind it will turn to the north and drop temperatures some 5-8 degrees on Sunday. There isn’t a lot of moisture to work with so don’t expect to see much rain with this front as is slides on through. The rain chance for late Saturday is only at 20%.

We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs near 90 inland and upper 80s at the beaches. Winds will be out of the East at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will start off a bit cooler with lows in the mid 60s for most. Could even see some low 60s inland. There will be some clouds now and again as the front gets hung up to our south. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph making for a breezy and slightly cooler day. Highs on Sunday will warm into the low to mid 80s.

Storm system to bring some rain next week (WWSB)

Monday and Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf along the old frontal boundary and bring a good chance for some showers and storms beginning Wednesday and continuing on Thursday and Friday. The best chance for some much needed rain will be Thursday and Friday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. We need the rain near the coast as we are some 20 inches below average for the year.

Going to bend into open waters of Atlantic and be a fish storm. (WWSB)

Philippe is no longer a tropical system but is expected to still pack a punch over the NE U.S. as it is set to move into Maine this weekend bringing heavy rain and windy conditions to the area. We are watching a tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic which has a good chance for developing over the next few days. This one looks like it will be a fish storm and stay out in the open waters of the Atlantic.

