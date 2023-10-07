Advertise With Us
Coffee & Conversation celebrating Florida City Government week with Mayor Barbara Langdon on Oct. 17

The City of North Port wanting residents to join Mayor Barbara Langdon and City Manager Jerome...
The City of North Port wanting residents to join Mayor Barbara Langdon and City Manager Jerome Fletcher for Coffee & Conversation at K&K Bakery(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - In honor of Florida City Government Week which is held annually in October, join Mayor Barbara Langdon and City Manager Jerome Fletcher for Coffee & Conversation at K&K Bakery, 13661 Tamiami Trail on Oct. 17.

Enjoy a free coffee from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. and learn more about how city services impact your life and how you can get involved.

“Municipal government is the government closest to the people,” said Fletcher. “Yet, many residents are unaware of how City services impact their lives. We’re looking forward to discussing what’s important to our community at this event and appreciate K&K Bakery for generously hosting us!”

Florida City Government Week is an ongoing effort sponsored by the Florida League of Cities to raise public awareness about the services that cities perform, to educate the public on how city government works and to show residents how they can shape and influence this level of government. Florida City Government Week will be held Oct. 16-22, 2023.

