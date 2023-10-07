Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bicyclist dead after accident on John Ringling Causeway

Bicyclist dead after crash by Ringling Causeway Bridge.
Bicyclist dead after crash by Ringling Causeway Bridge.(WTVG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a crash last night near Bird Key and the John Ringling Causeway, the Sarasota Police Department has announced the bicyclist involved in the accident has passed away from sustained injuries.

SPD posted on X at 11 p.m. last night alerting residents of a vehicle versus bicyclist crash that created a detour on Sunset Drive. Eastbound traffic continued while westbound traffic was closed until 2 a.m., when the roads reopened.

According to SPD, the driver of the car reported no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Schmitz
SCSO: Woman crashes car and attempts to elude while nude, intoxicated
Tire tracks show where King is said to have driven into the bay.
Missing man found after massive police response
Witness says rapid fire gunshots heard in neighborhood
Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Latest News

Sarasota Police Department online safety warning.
Sarasota Police Department warning: look out for tech support scams
The City of North Port wanting residents to join Mayor Barbara Langdon and City Manager Jerome...
Coffee & Conversation celebrating Florida City Government week with Mayor Barbara Langdon on Oct. 17
New Simulation Lab Opens at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital opens new simulation lab
SCSO to host fourth annual Halloween drive-thru.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to host fourth annual Halloween drive-thru, plus more fall festivities!
Sarasota residents poured out today to participate in the annual NAMIWalk.
Sarasota residents walk to end mental illness