Bicyclist dead after accident on John Ringling Causeway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a crash last night near Bird Key and the John Ringling Causeway, the Sarasota Police Department has announced the bicyclist involved in the accident has passed away from sustained injuries.

SPD posted on X at 11 p.m. last night alerting residents of a vehicle versus bicyclist crash that created a detour on Sunset Drive. Eastbound traffic continued while westbound traffic was closed until 2 a.m., when the roads reopened.

According to SPD, the driver of the car reported no injuries.

