WATCH: Hillsborough deputies rescue man on I-275 overpass

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of deputies saving a man who they feared was about to jump from a highway overpass.

The incident happened Sept. 4 when deputies received a report of a man, in obvious distress, standing on the I-275 overpass above Nebraska Avenue.

“Through a blend of training, endless empathy, and boundless compassion, deputies courageously intervened, offering solace and understanding and managed to bring the individual back to safety,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

“Our deputies undergo extensive training to handle such delicate situations,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The sheriff’s office added if you, or someone you know, is going through a mental health crisis, please contact a crisis center by dialing 211.

