Verdict reached for Suncoast rancher accused of animal cruelty

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Kenneth Bingle, the man who was arrested on neglect charges after seizing 33 malnourished cattle on his property back in May 2021, has been found guilty on both counts by a jury.

Bingle is charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty and Confinement of Animals without Food, Water and Exercise.

Bingle will serve five years of probation and will not be allowed to own any cows.

