Sarasota Police searching for man who fled from officers, drove into bay

Tire tracks show where King is said to have driven into the bay.
Tire tracks show where King is said to have driven into the bay.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are attempting to locate Jesse King, 31, due to concern for his wellbeing following an incident that occurred Thursday. King was last seen driving his vehicle into Sarasota Bay.

King is a white male, approximately 5′8″ tall and 175 pounds. He was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2023, in the New College area, in the 6300 block of Uplands Boulevard, Sarasota. Neighbors said there was a heavy police presence throughout the evening and a campus alert was sent out to students at USF Sarasota-Manatee.

On scene, police officers confirm that King drove into Sarasota Bay to flee from officers. Crews are actively out in the area surveying an area where tire marks lead into the water. A drone is up and officers are investigating.

Officers have not provided a photo of King yet. If you know where he may be, please call the Sarasota Police Department.

