Sarasota County Schools hoping to fill vacancies with career fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Classes may have started months ago for Sarasota County students, but there’s still a great need for help filling key positions in the district. On Friday, around 100 full-time and part-time openings were up for the taking during a Career Fair Open House at the School Board of Sarasota County Offices.

Officials from various schools and professional agencies were all on hand to meet job candidates and answer questions about various opportunities. While many of the openings were for teachers, several others focused on support positions such as bus drivers, bus driver aides and cafeteria and custodial staff support.

“We hire year-round we have openings in our instructional and non-instructional departments so for us, it’s very important and to recruit year-round to make people aware of all the amazing opportunities that we have here in the district,” said Rashea Johnson, a recruiter for Sarasota County Public Schools.

Johnson added that the need for staffing in schools across the county has increased a great deal due to the continued growth in population along the Suncoast.

“I wanted to find out if they had any part-time work to fit my schedule. I’m retired and looking to supplement my income and keep myself busy,” said Bob Minton who stopped by to check out the career fair for the first time.

