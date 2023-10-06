Police find at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The Fremont County Sheriff described the scene inside a Colorado funeral home as “horrific” tied to a criminal investigation.

The funeral home in question is based out of Colorado Springs but has a location in Penrose that is at the center of an investigation.

A large law enforcement presence was noticied along Highway 115 Wednesday night into Thursday. Law enforcement, including the FBI, were investigating the site of a funeral home, Return to Nature Funeral Home, which performed “green” burials without embalming chemicals or metal caskets.

The Fremont County Coroner said the investigation started when community members reached out about an odor coming from the facility.

When officials entered, they found dozens of bodies improperly stored creating a “hazardous scene,” according to Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller. Keller said they are in the process of removing the bodies.

“This is going to be a very, very lengthy process,” Keller explained. “The loved ones at this facility will be treated with the utmost care and respect.”

DNA and forensic records will need to be completed to identify all of the bodies, an investigation that could last several months. Fremont County declared a disaster emergency, making state resources available to them. The FBI is supporting the investigation.

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking that family members of decedents who utilized the Return to Nature Funeral Home please send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com,” a release added. “Please leave the best contact number and time to call in this email. We will respond to each email. If you do not use email, then you can contact the Fremont Emergency Management call line at (719)-276-7421. We will have victims’ assistance personnel responding to messages beginning October 6, 2023, between the hours of 8 am and 6 pm. We will also have victim assistance personnel available at 1901 East Main, Canon City CO, between 10 am and 6 pm.”

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made in the case. A parallel federal investigation is ongoing to decide if there were any crimes committed.

KKTV 11 News has tried multiple ways to make contact with the owners of the business and have yet to hear back.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is expected to provide updates as they become available.

Authorities were also seen at the Colorado Springs Return to Nature location Thursday night, the Fremont County Sheriff confirmed that was part of the investigation but could not comment more.

Under Colorado law, green burials are legal but state code requires that any body not buried within 24 hours must be properly refrigerated, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.