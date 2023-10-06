Advertise With Us
New simulation lab launches at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital's new simulation lab for medical residents
HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital's new simulation lab for medical residents
By Rob Wells
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a new chapter in healthcare advances along the Suncoast. Officials from HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital held a ribbon-cutting and dedication on Thursday for the facility’s new, 3,000 square-foot simulation lab for medical residents.

Hospital officials, along with community leaders and representatives from area medical and technical schools were all part of the event to showcase a new simulation lab with what’s called a SimMan simulator. The rubberized, life-sized male training mannequin comes complete with an EKG, a bronchoscope and other real-life features for residents to use in training.

Hospital officials said that 12 internal medical residents from around the globe are a part of the first class to benefit from the new program.

Officials said while the lab will help with life-saving skills, it’ll also help meet the need for additional internal primary-care physicians to serve the rapidly growing Suncoast region.

“The new concept in medical training is to simulate on a mannequin about what could happen in real-life in terms of emergencies and scenarios,” said Dr. Schandorf-Lartey, MD, FACP, FHM with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

Schandorf-Lartey said planning for the program started about four years ago but was delayed by the pandemic. Now, that work is complete on the simulation lab, and classrooms, health care professionals said what they feel lucky to be part of the program to help them with life-saving skills.

