Florida Boxing Hall of Famer, David Jaco, enjoying retirement on the Suncoast

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By James Hill
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - David Jaco is a Florida Boxing Hall of Famer. His boxing experience includes fighting against some of the world’s best top ranked Heavyweight Champions of all time.

“They called me to fight Iron Mike Tyson on a weeks notice. How do you get ready for a 19-year-old Mike Tyson? Don’t make no sense does it?” David Jaco said.

These days he enjoys life with his family on the Suncoast. He has memorabilia including pictures with Floyd Patterson, Angelo Dundee, Marvelous Marvin Hagler and the list goes on.

He says he’s proud of his professional boxing career where he threw punches from 1991 through 1994.

