First Alert Weather: Countdown to cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At least half of the weekend premisses to be, by most peoples standards, lovely. Sunday highs will be in the low 80s with a few clouds and a deep blue sky and a low humidity afternoon. Mornings will be cool and crisp. And, because it is early October, it will last two days before we return to warmer afternoons and higher humidity.

We have a cold front approaching. The air over the state is relatively dry so the will be few. Winds stay easterly and a few late day showers may make move into the inland communities, but rain chances hold at 10% or so.

Tomorrow a frontal boundary will approach and pass through in the late evening or overnight. Most of the day will be similar to today. High temperatures will run a few degrees above the normals and skies will be mostly sunny. With the frontal passage we will see a 20% rain chance and a few extra clouds.

Winds will pick up a bit out of the north and some drier air will move in. By Sunday morning you will notice the drier air as dew points fall into the crisp 50s. Cooler air will follow, and the Sunday afternoon temperatures will drop about 7 degrees, falling to the low 80s.

By mid-week the moisture will rapidly return and rain chances will start to increase. Temperatures will also begin to rise back into the upper 80s.

