BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are responding to a fire that occurred just before 8 p.m. on Thursday night at 2915 12th St Ct E, Samoset.

Officials say 58 responders in total responded to the two alarm fire. They have confirmed that no one was in the building.

This is an ongoing investigation.

