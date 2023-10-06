Bradenton man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred early last month.

On Sept. 3, just after 10 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on U.S. 41 at 7th St W. 41. That’s where authorities say a pickup turned into the path of a southbound motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was killed. The driver of the pick-up truck did not stop and fled the scene.

Palmetto Police investigators were able to trace the path of the pick-up truck using multiple private and City-owned video surveillance cameras as it fled the scene of the crash and left the City. Investigators were able to get the truck’s license tag from one of these cameras and located the truck, belonging to 23 year-old Juan Victor Santiz Hernadez of Bradenton.

Palmetto Police investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Hernandez and took him into custody Friday morning. He was booked into the Manatee County Jail. He is charged with Hit and Run Involving Death, No Valid Driver’s License Involving Death, and Tampering with Evidence.

Palmetto Police investigators would still like to talk to anyone with information about this crash. If you have any information, please contact Corporal Ben Schlabach at 941-716-5585. Persons may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at manateecrimestoppers.com Persons providing information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

