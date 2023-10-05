Winners announced for Annual Freedom Awards Banquet

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Branch of the NAACP is hosting the Annual Freedom Awards Banquet on Thursday evening to recognize and honor individuals and organizations that have made exemplary contributions to the community.

Rising Stars: Ariel and Anastasia Samedi

Go Forth & Prosper: Javaris Williams

President’s Award: Jacqueline M. Jones

President’s Award: Dr. Rev. John W. Walker, Jr.

Public Service: Ron Turner (Sarasota Supervisor of Elections)

Community Service: Sarah Wertheimer (Embracing Our Differences)

Education: Gamma Xi Boule Foundation, Inc.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Coach James Ward

