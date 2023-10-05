Advertise With Us
Winners announced for Annual Freedom Awards Banquet

Sarasota County Branch of the NAACP
Sarasota County Branch of the NAACP(NAACP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Branch of the NAACP is hosting the Annual Freedom Awards Banquet on Thursday evening to recognize and honor individuals and organizations that have made exemplary contributions to the community.

  • Rising Stars: Ariel and Anastasia Samedi
  • Go Forth & Prosper: Javaris Williams
  • President’s Award: Jacqueline M. Jones
  • President’s Award: Dr. Rev. John W. Walker, Jr.
  • Public Service: Ron Turner (Sarasota Supervisor of Elections)
  • Community Service: Sarah Wertheimer (Embracing Our Differences)
  • Education: Gamma Xi Boule Foundation, Inc.
  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Coach James Ward

