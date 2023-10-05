Wetlands protection changes to be voted on by Manatee County Commission

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioners held a meeting on Thursday to discuss changes to the county’s plan to remove protections for wetlands and vote for its adoption.

The ongoing debate is between protecting wetlands or further development. Dozens of residents from the county - and beyond - attended to voice their concerns with the county’s plan to rework its future plans for development.

The proposal, receiving its final vote Thursday, would allow future residential developments to be built with less buffer on wetlands. This is something the Suncoast Waterkeeper organization says will bring contamination to major drinking water sources.

Rusty Chinnis, board chair of the Suncoast Waterkeeper, said “It’s death by a thousand cuts, and this is just another cut.”

The county says it simply wants to align the development regulations with those of the state government.

These proposals are a part of the Manatee County Comprehensive Plan.

