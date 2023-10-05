Warm weather continues then a slight cool down

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first front of the season looks to move through the area late Saturday and bring in some slightly cooler air along with lower humidity for Sunday. Typically the cold fronts that move through the area in early October are usually very disappointing as they don’t do what they are advertised to do. This one looks like it will make it through and do the job by cooling things down with highs in the low to mid 80s on Sunday and Monday.

Thursday through Saturday we will see generally nice weather with mostly sunny skies and only a very small chance for a late day shower or two. HIghs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and feels like temperatures in the mid 90s during the early afternoon. There is a small chance we could see one or two passing showers later in the day.

Cooler and drier air settles in on Sunday (WWSB)

Saturday night and Sunday morning a cold front will be making its way through the area bringing a slight increase in cloudiness along with a 20% chance for a few showers. Winds will turn to the north and begin the cool down on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday with a few passing clouds now and again. The high will be in the low to mid 80s. It will feel really nice.

Monday will be cool as well with mostly sunny skies and lows in the mid 60s. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s by the afternoon. So enjoy the cooler and drier air from Sunday to Tuesday.

Low will bring heavy rain and wind to NE coast this weekend (WWSB)

By Wednesday we begin to moisten up once again with a better chance for some much needed rain late next week.

In the tropics we will see whatever is left of Philippe head toward Maine by late Saturday. This system will bring lots of clouds and rain to the NE U.S. for the weekend. It will also be very windy in the NE as well.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.