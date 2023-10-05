Trial begins for man charged in largest cattle seizure in SCSO history

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Testimony began on Thursday in the trial of Kenneth Bingle, the man who was arrested on neglect charges after seizing 33 malnourished cattle on his property back in May 2021.

Bingle is charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty and Confinement of Animals without Food, Water and Exercise. He pled not guilty.

According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a local rancher alerted them to a possible case of animal neglect at a property at Lorraine Road and Fruitville Road back on May 24, 2021. Agricultural Unit deputies found 33 cattle, including several calves, without access to proper food or water.

Deputies seized the entire herd. This was the largest cattle seizure in the sheriff’s office’s history.

The State has called seven witnesses to testify and the defense has three, one more if Bingle takes the stand.

The State has recommended five year’s probation and Bingle would not be allowed to own any cows.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.