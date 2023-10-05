Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Trial begins for man charged in largest cattle seizure in SCSO history

Kenneth Bingle
Kenneth Bingle(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Testimony began on Thursday in the trial of Kenneth Bingle, the man who was arrested on neglect charges after seizing 33 malnourished cattle on his property back in May 2021.

Neglect charges filed after Sarasota deputies seized cattle in May

Bingle is charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty and Confinement of Animals without Food, Water and Exercise. He pled not guilty.

According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a local rancher alerted them to a possible case of animal neglect at a property at Lorraine Road and Fruitville Road back on May 24, 2021. Agricultural Unit deputies found 33 cattle, including several calves, without access to proper food or water.

Deputies seized the entire herd. This was the largest cattle seizure in the sheriff’s office’s history.

The State has called seven witnesses to testify and the defense has three, one more if Bingle takes the stand.

The State has recommended five year’s probation and Bingle would not be allowed to own any cows.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota police are investigating a Tuesday night crash on North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301).
Crash shuts down U.S. 301 overnight
Alicia Kincheloe has been found guilty.
Woman found guilty in burning death of raccoon
Preston Hines
Sheriff’s employee arrested for scheming to defraud
Miss Utah USA 2023 Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023
Sarasota native wins Miss USA title
Do you recognize this woman?
Venice Police seeking identity of suspected shoplifter

Latest News

Wetlands protection changes to be voted on by Manatee County Commission
Gettel Automative donates $25K to Parrish Community High to develop future workers
Gettel Automative donates $25K to Parrish Community High to develop future workers
Sarasota County Branch of the NAACP
Winners announced for Annual Freedom Awards Banquet
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Tampa police rescue 17-year-old from human trafficking