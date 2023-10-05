Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

SCSO: Woman crashes car and attempts to elude while nude, intoxicated

Jennifer Schmitz
Jennifer Schmitz(Sarasota County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a Sarasota County woman after a lengthy pursuit in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It began when a deputy noticed Jennifer Schmitz not stopping at a stop sign--once the lights and sirens came on, deputies drove through two roundabouts, not using the streets but driving through the sidewalk at the center.

In the interest of public safety, the pursuit was called off as they approached a third roundabout, but Schmitz crashed into a light pole, then fled on foot. The officer again activated their lights, then left the patrol car to pursue the Schmitz on foot.

She ran into the woods, losing the officer among the trees. Police established a perimeter and brought in a K-9 unit, but the dog was unable to locate the woman either, but at that point, police began hearing the sounds of a woman’s voice coming from within the woods.

Schmitz then presented herself to the officers, nude except for her bra. Schmitz advised that she was asleep, naked in the backseat, and that her friend “Teresa” was behind the wheel, but Teresa had warrants out for her arrest and so fled.

However, Schmitz identified sandals found in the driver’s side as belonging to her, and police found no trace of any other woman in the vehicle. Additionally, a field sobriety test showed that Schmitz may have been under the influence of narcotics. When confronted, Schmitz admitted to having smoked cocaine at 5 p.m. the night before, and may have still been under the influence.

Deputies first took Schmitz to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, then to jail, where she was booked without further incident.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota police are investigating a Tuesday night crash on North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301).
Crash shuts down U.S. 301 overnight
Alicia Kincheloe has been found guilty.
Woman found guilty in burning death of raccoon
Preston Hines
Sheriff’s employee arrested for scheming to defraud
Miss Utah USA 2023 Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023
Sarasota native wins Miss USA title
Do you recognize this woman?
Venice Police seeking identity of suspected shoplifter

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
17-year-old rescued from human trafficking by Tampa police
The results for Stuff the Bus are in!
Schubert and his parents photographed at Jan. 6 insurrection
GALLERY: Photos document Bradenton man, parents during Jan. 6 insurrection
Schubert and his parents photographed at Jan. 6 insurrection
Bradenton man, parents photographed during Jan. 6 insurrection