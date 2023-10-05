SCSO: Woman crashes car and attempts to elude while nude, intoxicated

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a Sarasota County woman after a lengthy pursuit in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It began when a deputy noticed Jennifer Schmitz not stopping at a stop sign--once the lights and sirens came on, deputies drove through two roundabouts, not using the streets but driving through the sidewalk at the center.

In the interest of public safety, the pursuit was called off as they approached a third roundabout, but Schmitz crashed into a light pole, then fled on foot. The officer again activated their lights, then left the patrol car to pursue the Schmitz on foot.

She ran into the woods, losing the officer among the trees. Police established a perimeter and brought in a K-9 unit, but the dog was unable to locate the woman either, but at that point, police began hearing the sounds of a woman’s voice coming from within the woods.

Schmitz then presented herself to the officers, nude except for her bra. Schmitz advised that she was asleep, naked in the backseat, and that her friend “Teresa” was behind the wheel, but Teresa had warrants out for her arrest and so fled.

However, Schmitz identified sandals found in the driver’s side as belonging to her, and police found no trace of any other woman in the vehicle. Additionally, a field sobriety test showed that Schmitz may have been under the influence of narcotics. When confronted, Schmitz admitted to having smoked cocaine at 5 p.m. the night before, and may have still been under the influence.

Deputies first took Schmitz to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, then to jail, where she was booked without further incident.

