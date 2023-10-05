The results for Stuff the Bus are in!

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County have released the results for this year’s Stuff the Bus event.

On Sunday, Oct.1, The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, held the annual community-wide food collection at 19 Publix locations in the county.

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of supporters, nearly 126,000 pounds of food was donated and over 580 volunteer hours were served.

The top five collection spots included:

o University Corner, Store #1600 raised 21,368 pounds.

o Gateway Commons, Store #1666 raised 9,096 pounds.

o White Eagle, Store #1723 raised 8,712 pounds.

o Bradenton Commons, Store #1326 raised 8,359 pounds.

o Lockwood Commons, Store #1447 raised 7,389 pounds.

