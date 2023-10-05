Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Grand opening of new outdoor activity area at Loveland Center

Loveland Center new outdoor activity area
Loveland Center new outdoor activity area(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Loveland Center in Venice opened a new therapeutic outdoor activity area on Wednesday.

The Loveland Center is designed for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their goal is to help people live more independent and fulfilling lives.

Clients had the opportunity to test out some of the new outdoor equipment during the grand opening as well.

These improvements were made possible thanks to a matching grant provided by the James M. Doss Charitable Foundation to Suncoast Charities for Children during the 2023 Thunder by the Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Utah USA 2023 Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023
Sarasota native wins Miss USA title
Sarasota police are investigating a Tuesday night crash on North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301).
Crash shuts down U.S. 301 overnight
Air quality alert
Precautionary outdoor air quality advisory issued in Sarasota County
Garrett Cole Edwards
Arcadia man charged with DUI after fatal crash
Maya Kowalski
‘Take Care of Maya’ trial underway

Latest News

Beautiful sunset from U.T.C. mall Wednesday night. This from Gordon Silver
Warm weather continues then a slight cool down
FDOT holds public meeting regarding Clark Road changes
FDOT holds public meeting regarding Clark Road changes
FEMA - US DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY logo
Sarasota County approved for FEMA Public Assistance
Attorney General Moody takes action against Biden administration to ensure Floridians are not strong-armed by unions