Grand opening of new outdoor activity area at Loveland Center

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Loveland Center in Venice opened a new therapeutic outdoor activity area on Wednesday.

The Loveland Center is designed for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their goal is to help people live more independent and fulfilling lives.

Clients had the opportunity to test out some of the new outdoor equipment during the grand opening as well.

These improvements were made possible thanks to a matching grant provided by the James M. Doss Charitable Foundation to Suncoast Charities for Children during the 2023 Thunder by the Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival.

